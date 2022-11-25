General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Mirova

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 200,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,695,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

