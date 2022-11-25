Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.95

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 42951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

