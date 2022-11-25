Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 4.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 154,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,368,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Gevo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

In related news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

