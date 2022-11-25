Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 4.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 154,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,368,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $519.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
