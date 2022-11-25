Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Critical Review

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.16 million ($0.33) -3.27 Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 11.26 -$1.83 billion ($2.29) -0.86

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $5.91, indicating a potential upside of 198.34%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -237.91% -125.36% Ginkgo Bioworks -668.49% -85.90% -66.50%

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

