Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.