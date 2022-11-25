Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,722 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

