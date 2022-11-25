Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Buys 2,100 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

GLP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,882. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

