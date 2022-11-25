Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,765. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

