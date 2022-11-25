Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Trading Down 8.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.30). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.42).

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.76.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

