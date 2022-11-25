Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 25,449 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

