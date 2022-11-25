Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.