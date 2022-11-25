Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 531.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,221.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

