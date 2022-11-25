Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.74 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after buying an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

