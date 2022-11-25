Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

