Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE GIS opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

