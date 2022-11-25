Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 45,883 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Target by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TGT opened at $163.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

