Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,785,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 498,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.