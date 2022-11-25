Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.