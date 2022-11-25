Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $751.40

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 751.40 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 736 ($8.70). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 743 ($8.79), with a volume of 11,506 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.08) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £280.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 816.94.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.10) per share, for a total transaction of £39,993.80 ($47,290.77).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

