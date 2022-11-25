Grin Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $515,354.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,563.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00455144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00832997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00686822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00241270 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

