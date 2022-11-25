Grin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Grin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $510,875.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,647.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00454378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00123824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00827290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00692192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00243281 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

