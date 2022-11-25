Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 52.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 851,394 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 157,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $194,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 3,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,190. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Kaleyra news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,627.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 59,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,715,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,920.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock worth $127,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

