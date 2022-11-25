Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Waste Management comprises 0.5% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,606. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.