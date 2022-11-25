Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Up 5.6%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.88. 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

