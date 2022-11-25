Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stake Trimmed by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

