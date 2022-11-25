Head-To-Head Analysis: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.83) -1.08 BioCardia $1.01 million 32.15 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -2.56

Profitability

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -62.79% -43.74% BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 2 3 3 0 2.13 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 239.80%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 247.99%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

