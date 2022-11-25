Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

