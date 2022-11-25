Helium Achieves Market Capitalization of $323.91 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $323.91 million and $1.52 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00014675 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009375 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483256 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,538,488 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
