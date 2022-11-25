Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.00 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.00 million and approximately $520,234.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.27 or 1.00002491 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08029261 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $550,030.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.