HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.18

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 12362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

