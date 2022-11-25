HI Reaches One Day Volume of $791,846.45 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. HI has a total market cap of $90.18 million and approximately $791,846.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010285 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235999 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03354215 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $748,481.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

