Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $234.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $234.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.38.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.88.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.