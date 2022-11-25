HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

