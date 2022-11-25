HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 654.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.90 ($7.77).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.79) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($6.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 488.60 ($5.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £97.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 979.00. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 478.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.15.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($226,699.48).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

