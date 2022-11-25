HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.28) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.62) to GBX 625 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.28) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.79) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 641.18 ($7.58).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 489.50 ($5.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £97.74 billion and a PE ratio of 979.00. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 478.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.15.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($226,699.48).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

