HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.09.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $289.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $862.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.