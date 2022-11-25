Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 606,601 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,601 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of First Horizon worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,037. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.