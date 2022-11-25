Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 90,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 34,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

