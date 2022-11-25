Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $88.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

GOOG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 247,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

