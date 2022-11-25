Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

