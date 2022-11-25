Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.88% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Performance

NYSE EPWR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,932. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

