Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of PNM Resources worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,823. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

