Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.14 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €52.16 ($53.22). The company had a trading volume of 189,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.89 and a 200-day moving average of €51.63. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12 month high of €59.12 ($60.33).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

