Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Trading Up 3.2 %

HRNNF stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

