ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading Down 1.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,134 ($13.41). Approximately 10,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 72,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($13.60).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £776.64 million and a PE ratio of 312.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,061.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Activity

About ICG Enterprise Trust

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($34,933.92).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

