Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.64 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
