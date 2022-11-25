IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0847 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $236,654.63 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

