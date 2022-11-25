Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $223,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

