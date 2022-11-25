Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Sells $283,955.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $283,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 256,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.