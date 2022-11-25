Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Sells $283,955.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $283,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several research analysts have commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 256,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

