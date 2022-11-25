Insider Buying: Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) CEO Acquires $42,369.00 in Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) CEO John Farlinger acquired 70,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,508.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assure Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.