Insider Buying: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Acquires C$76,451.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,154,000.

Robert Gordon Carmichael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Filo Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.35.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.